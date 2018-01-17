Two people arrested after police search Fort Wayne home, locate Heroin and Cocaine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested and face multiple charges after Fort Wayne police served a search warrant at a home on Dial Drive.

The department’s Vice and Narcotics Division received tips that Marlon Matthews was dealing Heroin and Cocaine at his mother’s home on Dial Dr. while he was on Day Passes from Allen County Work Release.

Matthews was on Work Release due to a prior conviction of Dealing Cocaine or other Narcotic Drug.

Police searched the home on Friday, January 12, around 6:30 p.m., and found 23 grams of Heroin and 8.2 grams of Cocaine.

Matthews, 44 of Fort Wayne, was arrested and faces the following charges:

One count of Dealing Cocaine or other Narcotic Drug (Level 2)

One count of Dealing Cocaine (Level 3)

One count of Dealing Cocaine with Prior Conviction (Level 2)

One count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6)

One count of Violation of Work Release

Barchel Matthews, 67 of Fort Wayne, was also arrested and faces one count of Possession of Cocaine or other Narcotic Drug and one count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

The investigation is still underway with the possibility of further charges.