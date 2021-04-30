Two Parkview Hospitals recognized with an “A” grade in safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Two Parkview hospitals were awarded an “A” in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview DeKalb Hospital were recognized for their achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“Consistency is key to achieving another ‘A’ rating,” said John Bowen, president, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates. “Our team consistently delivers safe, high-quality care, which translates to better experiences and outcomes for our patients. We are proud to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group yet again.”

“This marks our second ‘A’ rating in a row, and we couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said Tasha Eicher, president, Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “Safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to deliver high-quality care to our community.”

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but these hospitals show us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see full grade details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.