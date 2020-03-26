Two more test positive for coronavirus in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health says two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of positive cases to ten.

The department reminds you that no further specific information will be released on each individual case. Also, the case count reported by the Indiana State Department of Health may not always match Allen County’s case numbers due to a delay in private lab reporting to the state.