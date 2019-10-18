Two more tenants join Landing project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two more businesses have signed leases at the Landing Development in Downtown Fort Wayne.

An upscale Mexican Restaurant and a trendy hair salon are the latest additions to The Landing development downtown, according to the Journal Gazette.

Mercado, a 27-hundred square-foot restaurant at 111 West Columbia Street will feature menu items from owner Johnny Perez’s food truck, as well as expanding into fresh seafood, a full cocktail menu, and a wine list.

Jeffrey Benjamin Hair will occupy 116 West Columbia and according to owner Jeff Ptak, will cater to professional men and women who are looking for the latest hairstyles. The salon is expected to open in January.