Two men wanted for questioning regarding break-in

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Crime Stoppers and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a break-in that occurred on Friday, April 28, shortly after 8:30 p.m., in the 1300 block of Salem Pike. Taken during the break-in were four weapons and a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade. The Sheriff’s Department has two people they need to speak with about this case Patrick Ellis, 25, and Tanner Leonard, 24.

Ellis is described as white, approximately 5’10” tall and a 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Leonard is described as white, approximately 6’01” tall and 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Ellis or Leonard can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.