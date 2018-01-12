Two men seriously injured after crash on Indiana Toll Road

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men are seriously injured after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Thursday.

Indiana State Police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the toll road near mile marker 140 in the eastbound lanes, approximately four miles west of the Angola exit.

The car had been traveling westbound and crossed the center median, crashing head-on into a semi that was traveling eastbound.

The driver was ejected during the crash, and was transported to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver was entrapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency personnel. He was also transported to Parkview Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes were closed from approximately 3:30 to 4 p.m., and eastbound lanes remained closed until 6:30 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.