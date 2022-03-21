Two Men Hospitalized After Sunday Afternoon Crash In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday at approximately 2:38 PM, Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Washington Blvd and Coliseum Blvd in reference to a personal injury automobile accident. As crews arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle off the roadway against a utility pole and two adult males inside the vehicle who later transported to a local hospital with Life Threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the victim’s vehicle was traveling Southbound on Coliseum Blvd attempting to exit onto the westbound ramp for Washington Blvd as the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole later catching on fire. It is believed that speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.