Two Men Arrested Following Fight At Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men are now facing charges following a fight involving a handgun at the Three Rivers Festival last weekend. Probable cause documents say an officer was working the Three Rivers Festival on Saturday, July 9, when he was alerted that there was a fight involving firearms in Junk Food Alley. According to our partners in news at ABC21, 21-year-old Abraham Simmons was detained by police when a witness said that two women were also involved and one of them was armed.

Police say the woman handed him the gun, saying “some guy” gave it to her. She later admitted that Simmons, her boyfriend, was involved in the fight when a gun was dropped, so she picked it up. Simmons told police that 21-year-old Krystopher Acoff turned to him and said “what’s good” before the two began to fight and the gun fell. Acoff and Simmons are preliminarily charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon.