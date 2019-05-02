Two local trails receive million dollar grants through state trails initiative

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Two local trails received million dollar grants as part of a $90-million state trails initiative.

Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that 17 communities throughout the state will receive $25-million. The funds will allow for 42 miles of new trail development.

The Journal Gazette reports the Pufferbelly Trail in Allen County received $3.3-million. The money will go toward extending the trail 4.33 miles north of the Life Bridge Church trailhead near the Allen/DeKalb county line, including a connection to the Gump Road Trail in Huntertown. It’s expected to be compete by 2021.

$1-million was given to the Conklin Bay Boardwalk & Trail, extending the existing Syracuse-Wawasee Trail. The project is expected to be complete later this year.