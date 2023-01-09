Two left in serious condition after U.S. 30 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were left in serious condition after a three vehicle crash involving a semi Monday morning.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly before 12 p.m. to the area of U.S. 30 East and Webster Rd.

It was determined that a pickup truck was attempting to cross westbound U.S. 30 from a crossover in the highway to get onto Webster Rd. The pickup failed to yield the right of way to westbound traffic and pulled in front of a passenger car and semi tractor trailer. The pickup was struck by both vehicles and the driver of the pickup was ejected from the vehicle.

The adult drivers of both the pickup and passenger car were transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.