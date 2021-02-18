Two killed, one injured in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were killed and another man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night on the near northeast side.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Hobson Road near the Baldwin Creek Apartments at just after 7:20 p.m. on an unknown problem. When police arrived, they were told a shooting was reported and that the two reports were connected.

Officers discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle stuck in the snow off the road. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Police believe there was some type of incident at State and Hobson with shots were fired there initially and more shots possible as the vehicles left the area.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Wayne Police at 427-5650 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).

The shooting is still under investigation.