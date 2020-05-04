Two killed in Sunday night crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and woman are both dead after leading police on a chase in Fort Wayne last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran the stoplight at the intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and Hobson Rd. at about 11:24pm, but the driver hit the gas instead.

Within a minute, the vehicle slammed into a parked truck, then a utility pole, on Vance Ave. just east of Coliseum.

A woman who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a man, died at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.