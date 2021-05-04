Two killed in State Road 15 crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash south of Milford Monday morning.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called out to State Road 15 near County Road 1000 North just before 11 AM. Officials say 77-year old Ray Frost of Larwill was northbound on 15 and was attempting to pass another vehicle, when he went into the path of a southbound vehicle, driven by 26-year old Ciera England, and struck her vehicle.

Frost’s vehicle was said to continue in the southbound lanes and struck a second vehicle, driven by 51-year old Mary Velazquez of Winona Lake. Police say Frost was partially ejected and pinned underneath his SUV that had rolled over, while Velazquez had to be extricated from her minivan.

Frost and Velazquez were pronounced dead at the scene, while England was taken to a hospital in Warsaw for evaluation. The crash remains under investigation.