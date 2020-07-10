Two killed in overnight crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a woman are dead after driving into a tree early this morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Spring Street and Lindenwood Avenue at about 12:51am on reports of a tree limb blocking the roadway. That led officers to discover a crash off the east side of the road, in Lindenwood Cemetery, where they found the man and woman both still inside the vehicle, dead at the scene.

Police believe the vehicle had been speeding, southbound on Lindenwood, when it crossed the center line and left the road, hitting a tree and a fence, then overturning at least once become coming to rest in the cemetery.

The victims’ identities were not released.