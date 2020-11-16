Two killed in DeKalb County crash

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were killed in a crash Monday morning in DeKalb County.

Indiana State Police troopers were called to CR 27 just south of CR 6 after a report of a crash at just before 7 a.m.

Troopers say a 2015 Kia Optima was going south on CR 27 when the car crossed over the center line for an unknown reason and crashed head on into a 2008 Kia Sportage.

The driver of the Optima was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Izah R. Webb, 20, of Griffith, Indiana, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the Sportage, Kevin Dale Heath, 61 of Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.