Two kids, one adult hurt in drive-by shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A drive-by shooting in southern Fort Wayne last night left one adult and two children wounded.

The shooting happened at a home on East Pontiac Street, a couple of blocks east of South Anthony Blvd, at about 8:15 p.m.

Two juveniles and an adult were standing on the front porch when a car drove by and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. Fort Wayne Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 two of the victims are in serious condition and one is in good condition.

Police say they are working with a “vague” description of the shooter, who is still at large.