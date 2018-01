FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were injured after a reported shooting in a Fort Wayne bar early Monday morning, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Police were dispatched to Hobo’s Bar and Grill on West Jefferson Boulevard around 2:45 a.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was in critical condition and the other did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.