Two injured, one critical in apparent distracted driving crash

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO): Two people were injured—including one critically—in an apparent distracted driving crash in Bryan Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Fort Wayne woman who was going south on County Road 16 at 12:04 p.m. failed to yield at the stop sign at County Road D, striking the car of a Bryan man.

The woman was airlifted to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with critical injuries. The man was taken to Bryan Hospital with minor injuries.

Distracted driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.