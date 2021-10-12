Two injured, one critical after Tuesday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were injured—including one critically—after a Tuesday morning crash in Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Fillmore Street on a report of a crash with injuries at 7:21 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a boy trapped in the vehicle. Another man who was in the vehicle was not hurt and was out before police arrived.

Firefighters freed the other two victims and they were both taken to the hospital. The driver suffered critical injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was going north on Fillmore and struck a parked trailer on the opposite side of the street. Speed may have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.