Two injured-including one seriously-in Saturday night crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were injured-including one seriously-in a Saturday night crash.

Police were called to the intersection of Huguenard Road and West Ludwig Road at about 9:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men who were injured. One man was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, while another was taken with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say a car was going westbound on Ludwig Road and a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Huguenard Road when they collided.

Huguenard Road was closed to traffic between Washington Center Road and Cook Road for about two hours during the crash investigation.