Two injured in southeast Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were hurt in a shooting last night in southeast Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Alexander Street a few minutes after 10pm after several witnesses called 911 to report hearing gunshots. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound outside the home, with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, another man showed up at a nearby hospital also with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and no suspect information was released.