FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a shooting left two people injured early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a local hospital just after 4:30 a.m. after a man and woman had arrived in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The man has life-threatening injuries, while the woman received minor injuries.

Police are unsure where the shooting happened, and there is no suspect information at this time. No further information has been released.