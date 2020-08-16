Two injured in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Fort Wayne strip club.

The FWPD says officers were called to Club 44 on Coldwater road at about 2:52am on reports of gunshots being fired in the parking lot. When they arrived they were told a disturbance inside the club led to the shooting.

Two victims, both men, left the scene before police arrived and went to different hospitals, according to dispatchers. One reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries while the other’s condition was not released.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are interviewing several witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.