Two injured in Oliver Street shooting, pursuit follows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called to the 5000 block of Oliver Street in reference to multiple calls about shots fired shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

On arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers were also advised that cars had left the scene. They located a vehicle matching the description of a car that had left the scene and attempted to pull over the vehicle. A short pursuit then followed, before the driver stopped and fled on foot. That individual was taken into a custody a short time later, as well as another subject that was in the car.

A short time later, officers were advised that another male victim had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that resulted from the same location. He was said to have non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.