FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man and a woman were injured after a shooting on the south side of the city.

It started around 6 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department received reports of shots fired on the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC. The shooting occurred just blocks from Abbett Elementary School.

The man and the woman are expected to recover from their injuries.