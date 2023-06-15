Two Injured And One Person Dead In Wednesday Night Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Wednesday Evening crash that left two people injured and one dead. Just before 6 P.M. officers were called to the intersection of State Road 3 at W. Gump Road. It is there where they found a three vehicle crash with injuries. According to a release, initial investigation shows that a westbound SUV on W. Gump Road entered the intersection at State Road 3 and struck a southbound SUV.

A stationary passenger car on the west side of intersection was struck before the other two vehicles came to rest. The adult female driver of the westbound SUV was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The adult male driver of the southbound SUV was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The adult female passenger in the southbound SUV was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The driver of the passenger car was not injured. Names of those involved have not yet been released as the investigation is on-going.