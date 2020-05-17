Two injured after stabbing, deputy-involved shooting in Ohio

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO): Two men were injured following a stabbing then a deputy-involved shooting in Ohio early Sunday.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stabbing at 1:47 a.m. on the 1000 block of Ney Williams Center Road. Deputies found the stabbing victim, a 43-year-old man. Officials also were involved in a dispute with the other man, a 38-year-old from Kalamazoo, Michigan. A deputy fired their gun at him and struck him.

The stabbing victim was airlifted to a hospital in Indiana. Meanwhile, the alleged stabber was taken to Bryan Hospital before he was airlifted to a Toledo hospital. The victim was last reported in stable condition, while the alleged stabber was last known to be in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing. More details are expected to be released on Monday.