Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.

A preliminary investigation found that a blue and white 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle driven by a 45-year-old Fremont man was going east on SR 120 from SR 127 when he lost control possibly due to a tire malfunction. The motorcycle went down on its side, ejecting the man and a 35-year-old Fremont woman. They were not wearing helmets and both suffered head injuries.

They were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.