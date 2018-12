WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were injured in Wells County on Saturday after a gas line ruptured and caused a flash fire, according to the Journal Gazette.

Officials from the Poneto Fire Department stated the incident occurred on the 6700 Block of South Meridian Road in a detached garage/shop. The ruptured gas line was feeding a wall-mounted heater in the building.

The victims of the flash fire were taken to the burn unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne.