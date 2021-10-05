Two hurt in three-vehicle crash

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a woman were both injured after a crash that happened in rural Spencerville Monday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, it happened in the 7100 block of State Road 1 at 3:40pm, when a 27-year-old Fort Wayne man lost control of his car on the wet roadway and hit a minivan headed in the opposite direction. The minivan went off the road, and the car was then hit by another van.

The driver of the car suffered lung contusions and had to be taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the second van complained of chest and back pain but refused medical treatment.

Police say the man in the car was driving too fast for conditions.