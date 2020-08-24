Two hurt in Sunday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating after a shooting in southern Fort Wayne left two men injured, one of them critically.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Chaddsford Drive just before 7pm Sunday. When they arrived they found two men down at the scene, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were in serious condition when they were transported from the scene; one of the men was listed as having life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital. The other’s condition improved after arrival.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians gathered evidence and spoke with numerous victims at the scene. If you know anything about the incident, call Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.