Two hospitalized after robbery, double shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left two men badly hurt.

Police were called to a home in the 4700 block of Jason Drive at 9:25pm Saturday after a man called them to say he had been robbed and shot in the head. Upon arrival they found him with a gunshot wound in the back of the head, yet he was alert and talking, saying he had been robbed and shot by a black man with dreadlocks and a fur coat.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition.

A short time later, another shooting victim arrived at a local hospital in critical condition, matching the description of the robber the first victim described to police, complete with a “fur type hooded sweat shirt.”

Police believe the shootings are related and tied to the same incident, but don’t know for sure what role each man played. At least one witness was questioned, and the crime scene was processed for evidence.

Neither man’s name has been released.