Two FWPD officers hurt while serving search warrant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne Police officers were hurt hurt while serving a warrant Friday morning.

Police were serving the warrant at a home in the 1400 block of High Street at about 10:20 a.m. Davion Jordan, 20, was wanted on a fugitive warrant for possession of narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a handgun without a permit.

Police say Jordan refused to cooperate with officers and was tased while police tried to take him into custody. Then a fight broke out, with two officers receiving minor injuries.

Jordan was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical check per department policy after a taser is deployed.

He will be taken to jail after he is cleared from the hospital.

Additional charges are still pending.