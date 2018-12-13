Two facing charges after chase ends in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are facing charges after a police chase ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report police were called after two men escaped in their car before they crashed into a tree near Tennessee and Tecumseh, just north of downtown.

Police then searched the area with dogs, and one person told officers there was a suspicious person in their backyard.

Police arrested one man in a backyard and found the other and arrested him. Trenton Spencer is facing charges of burglary, using a vehicle to resist law enforcement and fleeing law enforcement. James Bennett is facing charges of burglary and fleeing law enforcement.