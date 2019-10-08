Two die in separate crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were killed in separate crashes on area roads yesterday.

First, police in Etna Township were called to Old Road 30 near County Road 875 West at about 3:10pm after a westbound SUV went left of center and collided head-on with a semi. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Tony Cormeny of Bourbon, was killed. The driver of the semi, who police say tried to avoid the collision, suffered minor injuries.

Then Fort Wayne police were called to the 6400 block of West Jefferson Blvd. at about 9:35pm for a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcycle had been westbound on Jefferson at a high rate of speed and slammed into the vehicle as it was turning into the Covington Plaza shopping center.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his bike and died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.