Two dead, two injured in morning crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are dead and two were injured after a crash in Huntington County Saturday morning.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West in Jefferson Township.

According to investigators, a vehicle with four occupants was going northbound on County Road 300 West and failed to stop at the stop sign at State Road 124. The vehicle hit a semi that was hauling a commercial grain trailer that was heading eastbound on State Road 124 causing the semi to hit a guard rail on the south side of the road. The impact caused the trailer to separate from the semi and spill the contents of the trailer onto the roadway. The vehicle that hit the trailer came to a rest in the eastbound lane.

Two of the people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene and two were flown to Fort Wayne hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of those who died in the crash will be released after their families are notified.