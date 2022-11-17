Two dead, one critical after crash on U.S. 24 Thursday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that two people died and one was left in critical condition after a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, east of I-469.

On arrival, officers determined that an eastbound Kia SUV was slowed in traffic approaching road construction when it was struck behind by a semi that was also traveling eastbound.

Two occupants of the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene, with a third occupant being transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.