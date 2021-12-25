Two dead in fiery Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people died, trapped in their burning car, after a Christmas Eve morning crash in rural Grant County.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, police were called to State Road 37 near 7300 South Road at about 7:30am for a two-vehicle crash between a car and an SUV. Deputies arrived to find the small two-door sedan on fire, and police were unable to save the driver and a person in the backseat due to the flams.

Five people in the other vehicle – a man, a woman, and three children – were also injured, with the man needing to be airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of leg injuries while the rest were treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Elwood.

Police believe the car drove left of center and into the path of the SUV, which was unable to avoid the crash, colliding with them head-on. After impact the SUV came to a rest facing south along the west side of the roadway, while the car came to a rest off the roadway to the east, down an embankment with the driver’s side door pinned against a tree.

The crash is still under investigation.