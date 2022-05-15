Two dead and two in jail after alleged burglary attempt in Dekalb County

DEKALC COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation related to a shooting in the 1600 block of State Road 8.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident started as a home burglary shortly before 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Four suspects are alleged to have gone to the property armed with a handgun. They confronted the homeowner, who then allegedly fired at the suspects with his own firearm.

Arriving officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department reported two suspects being held at gunpoint by the homeowner and also located two deceased suspects within the residence.

Two suspects are currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail pending charges of felony murder and felony burglary.

At this time, no charges have been lodged against the homeowner. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.