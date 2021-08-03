Two day event set to get Allen County kids immunizations back on track

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As parents prepare to send kids back to school, medical experts have released results of a study that reveals that nearly 1/3 of K-12 students are behind on required vaccinations, such as measles or polio.

After the pandemic hit, nearly all doctor’s appointments to keep people healthy were canceled, including shots for kids. According to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) school report, 32.8% of Allen County K-12 students have not gotten all required shots. That compares to 26.4% of statewide K-12 students.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the rate that children get their required shots has decreased significantly from pre-pandemic rates between March and September 2020.

“It’s important that as many Hoosier kids as possible get vaccinated against preventable diseases like measles, polio and HPV,” said Jessica Cromer, president and CEO of MDwise. “We’re hosting ‘Back on Track’ to help ensure Indiana communities and families are healthy.”

To help families catch up and get children back on track with their shots, MDwise, Super Shot and the IDOH are hosting Back on Track, on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29.

The event will include free lunch while supplies last, games, prize giveaways, bounce houses and music.

WHAT: Back on Track kids shots event

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 and noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 29

WHERE: Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Rd., Fort Wayne (Bus Route 2)

WHO: MDwise, Super Shot, IDOH and multiple community partners

REGISTER: MDwise.org/backontrack or call 260-424-SHOT

MDwise encourages parents and caregivers to sign up in advance at MDwise.org/backontrack or by calling 260-424-SHOT, however you can still show up without signing up ahead of time.

Children younger than 18 years old must or have an adult with valid identification, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport. Insurance is not required for children to get their shots, but if they are covered by health insurance, then that information must be given.