Two critically injured in downtown Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a woman were both badly injured in a crash that happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Webster, near Parkview Field, Saturday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the intersection at 4:15pm, after a motorcycle slammed into the back of an SUV.

Both the man and woman on the motorcycle were thrown off and were still on the ground when police and paramedics arrived. They were in serious condition when transported to a nearby hospital, but both were downgraded soon after. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police are currently unsure why the collision happened. The north two lanes of Jefferson were closed to all traffic while investigators processed the scene.