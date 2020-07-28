Two critically hurt in Monday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a woman both suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the Popeye’s Chicken in the 2600 block of Clinton Street at 9:49pm to find the two, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives, along with Crime Scene Units, were paged to the scene. At the moment, the FWPD says it is “too early to speculate” on what exactly happened, and they’re asking anyone who saw what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or the Detective Bureau at 427-1201.

It is not believed that the shooting happened inside the restaurant; police believe the victims were shot elsewhere, then went to the restaurant to find help.