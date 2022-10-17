Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

That passenger was identified as 50 year-old female, Ma Ma Tar Amin, of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death was ruled blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle crash and her manner of death an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

On October 16, the Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death of 41-year-old Joshua Berger from Shelby, Michigan.

Berger died in a local hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash that happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on September 2 at the intersection of Franke Road and US 30 in Jefferson Township.

His cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle crash and his manner of death an accident.

On October 16, The Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death of 87-year-old Gene Naue from Fort Wayne. He was a front seat passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash in the 7200 block of Engle Road on October 12.

He was transported to a local hospital where he remined until death was pronounced.

His cause of death was determined to be respiratory failure due to rib fractures due to motor vehicle crash and his manner of death an accident.

About 1:00 a.m. on October 16 the Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of a fatal crash in the 5200 block of IN 930 E. One driver involved in the crash was identified as 48-year-old Isabel de Jesus Perez Gonzalez of Fort Wayne. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle crash and his manner of death an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.