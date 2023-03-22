Two Citilink buses involved in crash south of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two Citilink buses were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon just south of downtown.

Fort Wayne police were called shortly after 1 p.m. to a traffic accident with injuries at Wallace Street and Clinton Street.

Police say that early information indicates that a Citilink bus was traveling south on Clinton Street and possibly ran a red light at Wallace and Clinton, then collided with another bus traveling west on Wallace Street.

One of the buses then collided with a black SUV on Wallace Street, with the other bus striking a gas line, causing a leak.

It is unknown how many people were injured, but one elderly woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the FWPD Fatal Accident Crash Team and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.