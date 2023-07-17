Two charged in 2015 Marion murder

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men have been charged in a 2015 Marion murder.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on January 3, 2015, Marion police were called to the Cardinal Greenway in the area of 8th and D Street for a person down. Officers located a deceased adult male, identified as 24-year-old David Wise.

Detectives have continued working the case and submitted it to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office requesting charges.

On July 14, the office formally filed charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder against 22-year-old Terrence Devon Fetz and 30-year-old Darzell Demont Jones.

Fetz truned himself in on July 16, while Jones is currently incarcerated in the Indiana Department of Corrections Westville prison.