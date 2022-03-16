Two Car Crash Tuesday In DeKalb County

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): A Two Car crash happened Tuesday Afternoon Crash In DeKalb County. At approximately 4:30 P.M. Tuesday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 23 and County Road 28 in DeKalb County near Waterloo where they located one car driven by 48-year-old Jonathan Young of Waterloo had crashed into 31-year-old Kevin Warner of Auburn after Young had claimed to have not seen Warner coming from the other direction, according to police report.

Warner was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated before being transported to an area hospital as he complained about leg and chest pain. His passenger, 74-year-old Norma Thompson was also transported for leg and arm pain. Young was not hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.