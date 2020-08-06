Two arrested on gun charges in DeKalb County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Butler men have been charged in separate federal indictments for firearms offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Nathan Kaiser, 48, owner of Darkside Armory, was charged with 17 counts of possession of an unregistered machine gun, unregistered silencers and a bump stock device that violates the National Firearm Act.

Leary Kaiser, 20, an employee of the armory, was charged with four counts of falsifying an ATF form indicating that more guns were bought than what occurred in a sale and lying to agents about it.

The cases are still under investigation.