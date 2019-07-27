Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Oklahoma couple was arrested Friday after a routine traffic stop became a drug bust.

According to the Indiana State Police, an SUV was stopped for speeding on Interstate 69 near mile marker 284 in Huntington County at about 6:30pm. The driver, 40-year-old Megan McCauley of Dewey, Oklahoma told the Trooper she, her husband 46-year-old Matthew McCauley, and their two children, ages 20 and 6, were traveling to Ohio for a family funeral service.

The State Trooper noticed her speech patterns and behavior indicated a possible impaired driving situation; he also noticed her trying to conceal something in the vehicle. Upon further questioning she admitted to have been smoking methamphetamine to help her stay awake while driving.

A search of the vehicle yielded controlled substances, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia. Both Megan and Matthew McCauley were arrested on various charges. The 20-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son were released to continue on to Ohio.

Megan was booked in on the following charges:

-Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

-Possession of a Syringe, Level 6 Felony

-OWI – Controlled Substance with Minor in the vehicle, Level 6 Felony

-Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony

-Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

-Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

-Speeding, Infraction

Matthew was booked in on the following charges:

-Possession of Cocaine, Level 6 Felony

-Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor

-Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor