Two arrested on drug charges after search of Fort Wayne homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested in Fort Wayne after police served narcotics-related search warrants.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team served search warrants at homes on both Packard Avenue and Loraine Avenue.

Undercover detectives had previously purchased oxycodone hydrochloride from Jose Garza, 57. Those purchases, combined with surveillance on Garza, gave police enough information to file charges and serve both warrants as Garza owns both residences.

During the search of the Packard Avenue home, police found a total of 2307.2 grams of marijuana, 40.2 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride, .4 grams of cocaine, 100 mg of liquid THC, two e-cigarette cartridges containing THC, $3,200 in cash, a scale and a 9 mm handgun.

Upon searching the Loraine Avenue home, police found a total of 466.3 grams of marijuana, 227 vape cartridges containing THC, $1,100 in cash, multiple handguns including a stole .22 caliber handgun, three scales, four smoking devices, a grinder and miscellaneous handgun magazines and ammunition.

Jose Garza was arrested and faces the following charges:

Dealing Narcotics (Level 5 Felony) – 3 counts

Dealing Narcotics (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Narcotics (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

During the search, Alicia Garza, 20, was also arrested on the following charges:

Dealing Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Stolen Property (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

The incident is still being investigated.