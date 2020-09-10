Two arrested in LaGrange drug bust

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were arrested this week in a drug bust in LaGrange.

The LaGrange Police Department says officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Hillside Drive a few minutes before 7pm Tuesday. They found 27 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, as well as suspected Fentanyl, a number of hypodermic needles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

27-year-old Lloyd Rowlison and 34-year-old Lindsay Grate are facing the following charges:

Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony), Possession of Narcotic Drug “Fentanyl” (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Hypodermic Needles (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor).